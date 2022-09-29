British No. 1 Cameron Norrie defeated Kaichi Uchida 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday to reach the last eight at the Korea Open in Seoul.

Norrie bounced back from three consecutive defeats to down Uchida in just over an hour of play.

Norrie will face American Jenson Brooksby -- who sent home favourite SoonWoo Kwon crashing out of the competition with a straight-sets victory -- in the quarterfinals.

Elsewhere, US Open runner-up and No. 1 seed Casper Ruud beat Chilean Nicolas Jarry 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal tie with Yoshihito Nishioka.

Japan's Nishioka eased past compatriot Taro Daniel with a straight-sets victory in one hour, 22 minutes.

American Mackenzie McDonald achieved a routine victory over 19-year-old Shintaro Mochizuki, while Aleksandar Kovacevic edged Chun Hsin Tseng 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-2 in a match stretching to nearly three hours.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.