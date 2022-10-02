        <
          Barbora Krejcikova wins Talinn Open title amid injury-hit season

          4:06 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Last year's French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova won her first title of an injury-hit season on Sunday at the inaugural Tallinn Open.

          Barbora Krejcikova will take confidence from her tough draw and run to the 2022 Tallinn Open title.

          But the 26-year-old Czech player this week rediscovered some of her best form -- and beat Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-3 in Sunday's final in the top seed's home country.

          It meant Krejcikova could celebrate a fourth career singles tournament triumph. Krejcikova had only made one singles final since winning on home soil in Prague last July.