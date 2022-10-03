Cameron Norrie was forced to pull out of the Japan Open after testing positive for Covid-19 while out competing in South Korea.

Norrie wrote in a social media post: "Unfortunately, I had a positive Covid test in Korea and wasn't able to compete in the rest of my matches. I have no symptoms and I am feeling 100% fine.

"I was really hoping to go to Tokyo but because of the quarantine period I will not be able to play there."

Frances Tiafoe, the No. 4 seed, defeated Japan's Yasutaka Uchiyama in straight sets to reach the second round of the Japan Open on Monday.

American Tiafoe won 6-3, 6-4, in one hour and 14 minutes to set up a tie with Bernabe Zapata Miralles, who beat Taro Daniel 7-5, 7-5.

Elsewhere, Brandon Nakashima continued his good form to down Shintaro Mochizuki 6-3, 6-2.

Nakashima, who won the San Diego Open last month, won his sixth straight match in ATP competitions in just over an hour.

Pedro Martinez also picked up straight-sets victory, defeating Alexei Popyrin 7-5, 6-4.

Martinez will face either Casper Ruud or Jaume Munar in the second round, while Britain's Dan Evans faces Radu Albot on Tuesday.

Information from Associated Press contributed to this report.