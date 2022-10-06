Nick Kyrgios fought back from a set down before finding his touch as he beat Kamil Majchrzak of Poland 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to enter the quarterfinals of the ATP Japan Open in Tokyo on Thursday.

The Australian hit 22 aces to qualify for his ninth quarterfinal appearance this year.

Miomir Kecmanovic saved six match points before beating British Daniel Evans 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4).

The Serbian was trailing 40-0 with Evans serving at 5-4 in the third set before producing series of winners to level the match.

"That was the first time that I was able to do that," Kecmanovic said. "I was completely tuned out of the match, and I just went for it in that moment."

Kecmanovic will next take on Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals. Tiafoe won his 13th consecutive tiebreaker to beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-1, 7-6 (7).

Elsewhere, Borna Coric picked up straight-set victory over Brandon Nakashima, while Denis Shapovalov comfortably beat Rio Noguchi in under an hour of play.

Later, Taylor Fritz edged Hiroki Moriya to draw Kyrgios in the quarterfinal.