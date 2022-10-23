Lorenzo Musetti claimed the second ATP Tour title of his career on Sunday, beating compatriot Matteo Berrettini in straight sets to win the final of the Tennis Napoli Cup.

Neither player could muster a break of serve in the opening set, but No. 4 seed Musetti forced a mini-break in ensuing tiebreak before converting a third set point to take it 7-5.

Musetti, 20, broke No. 2 seed Berrettini's serve in the opening game of the second set, and claimed another in the seventh game before serving out a 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory with a love game.

World No. 24 Musetti came out on top in what was his first on-court meeting with Berrettini, adding the Napoli Open trophy to his maiden ATP Tour title, which came at the Hamburg European Open in July.