British No. 2 Daniel Evans beat Karen Khachanov in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals of the Vienna Open on Wednesday.

Evans, 32, beat Khachanov 6-2, 6-2 in one hour and 16 minutes to set up a tie with either Denis Shapovalov or Taylor Fritz.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev eased past Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2, 6-2 in just over an hour to reach the final 16.

He will face Dominic Thiem for a quarterfinal spot after the Austrian edged Tommy Paul in almost three hours on Tuesday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 2 seed, beat Dennis Novak 7-6 (2), 6-2 while world No. 12 Jannik Sinner comfortably beat Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-2.

Marcos Giron also advanced to the last 16 by defeating Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 6-2.