British No. 1 Cameron Norrie was knocked out of the Vienna Open after losing in straight sets to American Marcos Giron on Thursday.

Giron defeated Norrie, world No. 13, 6-3, 6-4 in one hour, 22 minutes to set up a quarterfinal tie against Grigor Dimitrov, who beat beat No. 3 seed Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4.

Elsewhere, world No. 4 Daniil Medvedev eased past Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-3 in one hour and 39 minutes. Medvedev will face 21-year-old Jannik Sinner for a place in the semifinals.

Sinner booked his place in the final eight with a straight-set victory over Francisco Cerundolo on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Hubert Hurkacz defeated Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 while Borna Coric edged Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).