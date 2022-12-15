German tennis star Boris Becker, 55, has been freed from a British prison, the government said on Thursday, meaning he is now expected to be deported from the country.

In April, Becker, a six-time Grand Slam champion, was jailed for two years and six months by a London court for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt.

"Any foreign national who is convicted of a crime and given a prison sentence is considered for deportation at the earliest opportunity," the Home Office said in a statement, while declining to comment directly on Becker's case.

Becker retired from tennis in 1999 after a successful 15-year career in which he won Wimbledon three times.

The 55-year-old moved to the UK in 2012 and was declared bankrupt in June 2017. He was found to have transferred hundreds of thousands of pounds after his bankruptcy from his business account to other accounts, including those of ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely "Lilly" Becker.

Becker was also convicted of failing to declare a property in Germany and hiding an an €825,000 ($871,000) bank loan and shares in a tech firm.

Becker rose to stardom in 1985 at the age of 17 when he became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon singles title, and he later rose to world No. 1.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.