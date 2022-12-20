Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has said he will keep competing as long as his body is in good shape, but added that he is one "big injury" away from calling time on his career.

Murray, 35, has suffered with injuries during his career and had hip surgery in 2018 and 2019.

However, after being defeated by France's Gilles Simon in October, he said he needs to "take responsibility" for his recent woes and that his poor results had "nothing to do" with his hip.

Murray, former world No. 1, said another big injury setback will likely lead to retirement.

"If my body is in good shape and I'm still able to compete consistently, I'll keep playing," Murray said.

"But I can't look so far in advance with the age I'm at and with the issues I've had. If I was to have a big injury, I probably wouldn't try to come back from that."

Murray's best Grand Slam run in 2022 came in the US Open, where he was knocked out in the third round by Matteo Berrettini.

He admitted he "wasn't happy" with how last season transpired but said he feels in better condition ahead of the Australian Open in January.

"I'm certainly in better shape than I was," he said. "A lot of work was done in the gym, trying to build up my endurance and my stamina a bit and I'm hoping that's going to help me next year.

"I wasn't happy with how last season went -- certainly the last six months or so from a physical perspective -- but my ranking still went from 125 to 50 in a year. I'm hoping that this year, with the work I've done, things will continue to improve and I'll still be motivated to get out there and compete."

Murray is ranked world No. 49.