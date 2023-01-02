Tennis great Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with Stage 1 throat cancer and early-stage breast cancer.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner told TENNIS.com that she has a strong prognosis because both forms of cancer are treatable and have a history of positive outcomes.

"This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I'm hoping for a favorable outcome," Navratilova told TENNIS.com in an interview published Monday. "It's going to stink for a while, but I'll fight with all [I have] got."

Navratilova, 66, will begin treatment this month. The nine-time Wimbledon champion has been diagnosed with type HPV throat cancer, which is treatable, and is facing her second bout with breast cancer, which is unrelated to the throat cancer and was discovered during examinations of her throat.

Navratilova also was diagnosed with a noninvasive breast cancer in 2010, but was deemed cancer-free six months later.

Navratilova is tied with Chris Evert for the third-most Grand Slam singles titles in the Open era, behind only Serena Williams (23) and Steffi Graf (22).