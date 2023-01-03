SYDNEY -- Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe secured a 4-0 Team USA sweep Tuesday in its mixed teams match against Germany at the United Cup.

Pegula, No. 3 in the world, recorded the first win of her season with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the event. Tiafoe, ranked No. 19, followed by topping Oscar Otte 7-5, 6-4.

Combined with wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Monday, the Americans easily cemented a berth in the tournament's quarterfinals. With the win out of Group C, Team USA will take on Great Britain Wednesday for a right to advance to the event's final four.

The win Tuesday snapped a four-match losing streak that began at the WTA Finals for Pegula, and was her first singles win since capturing the Akron Open in October. Pegula will take on Harriet Dart on Wednesday.

She won Tuesday's match with a dominant baseline performance, and Siegemund struggled to gain any traction in Pegula's quick service games. Pegula won 75% of first-serve points and 79% of second-serve points. And she lost just 10 total points on her serve.

In his first ATP meeting against Otte, Tiafoe was strong on serve, as well, firing nine aces and winning 97% (29/30) of points behind his first delivery. It took him just 77 minutes to post the win.

His run at the United Cup seems to be a carryover from last year. Tiafoe now has two wins this season, after posting a 35-25 record in 2022.

Team USA is now a combined 8-1 in matches in the event. It opened the tournament with a 4-1 victory over the Czech Republic.

The United Cup features 18 mixed teams competing over an 11-day stretch in three Australian cities. The semifinals will be held on Friday, and the final will take place Sunday in Sydney.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.