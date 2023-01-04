SYDNEY -- Two of the three city finals at the mixed teams United Cup tennis tournament were level at 1-1 Wednesday with two singles matches and potentially a mixed doubles decider to follow.

Madison Keys gave the United States an early lead in its Sydney City Final over Britain after beating Katie Swan 2-6. 6-3, 6-4 in a 2 hour, 18-minute match at Ken Rosewall Arena. But Britain's Cameron Norrie beat Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 to make it 1-1.

Jessica Pegula next played Britain's Harriet Dart and American Frances Tiafoe will play Daniel Evans in the fourth singles match ahead of the potential mixed doubles decider.

At Brisbane, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland leveled her country's tie with Italy by beating Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-4 after Lorenzo Musetti gave Italy the early lead by defeating Poland's Daniel Michalski 6-1, 6-1.

"I'm happy that even though Martina came back and played a really good second set I was able to finish it," Swiatek, who was up 4-0 in the second set, said.

"I'll be ready for mixed if it's a tie and for sure I'll be cheering [during the other singles matches] but yesterday I was so stressed [watching], I don't know how you guys in the stands do it, it was so tough."

And in the third city final in Perth, Western Australia, Croatia led Greece 1-0 after Donna Vekic beat Despina Papamichail 6-2, 6-0.

The three city final winners and the next best-ranked team will play in Sydney from Friday to Sunday to determine the tournament champion.