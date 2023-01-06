Retired tennis star Ash Barty announced on Friday she is pregnant with her first child, 12 months on from her triumph at the Australian Open.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Barty, who married longtime partner Garry Kissick last year, said in an Instagram post that 2023 was "set to be the biggest year yet" with a picture of her dog alongside a pair of baby shoes.

"We're so excited for our new adventure," added Barty, who will be at the Jan. 16-29 Australian Open mentoring local hope Olivia Gadecki.

Former world No. 1 Barty called time on her career last March, shortly after she ended her country's 44-year wait for a home champion at the Australian Open.

Her major victories included the 2020 French Open, Wimbledon in 2021 and the 2022 Australian Open on homesoil.