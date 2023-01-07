ADELAIDE, Australia -- Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to the Adelaide International women's singles final with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Irina-Camelia Begu.

The world's fifth-ranked player had five double-faults but finished the match with her sixth ace. Sabalenka won more than 80% of her points on her first serve and controlled the match from the baseline. She hasn't dropped a set this tournament.

"I'm happy with the level I played," Sabalenka said. "She's playing a little bit different style, so I'm super happy that I was able to win this match."

Sabalenka will meet either teenage qualifier Linda Noskova or top-seeded Ons Jabeur in the final on Sunday. They play their match later Saturday.

Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play Daniil Medvedev in a night men's semifinal.