Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the tournament, organizers of the season's first Grand Slam announced Saturday.

Dayana Yastremska will replace Osaka in the main draw.

Osaka, 25, was plagued by numerous injuries in 2022, including sitting out the entire grass-court season with an Achilles injury. She hasn't played since pulling out of a second-round match in the Pan Pacific Open in September with abdominal pain.

Osaka won the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021.

The tournament begins Jan. 16.