MELBOURNE, Australia -- Defending champion Rafael Nadal is the top men's seed in the absence of injured world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, with nine-time winner Novak Djokovic seeded fourth ahead of Thursday's draw for the Australian Open.
Alcaraz withdrew from this year's first Grand Slam tournament earlier this week with a hamstring injury. Nadal is No. 2 in the ATP rankings.
No.1-ranked Iga Swiatek was named the women's top seed on Wednesday as she looks to add the Australian Open title to the French and US Open titles she already holds.
Seeded singles players for the Australian Open:
Men
1. Rafael Nadal
2. Casper Ruud
4. Novak Djokovic
8. Taylor Fritz
9. Holger Rune
10. Hubert Hurkacz
11. Cameron Norrie
12. Alexander Zverev
15. Jannik Sinner
16. Frances Tiafoe
17. Marin Cilic
18. Lorenzo Musetti
19. Karen Khachanov
20. Nick Kyrgios
21. Denis Shapovalov
22. Borna Coric
23. Alex De Minaur
26. Daniel Evans
28. Grigor Dimitrov
30. Sebastian Korda
31. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Women
1. Iga Swiatek
2. Ons Jabeur
7. Coco Gauff
10. Madison Keys
11. Paula Badosa
12. Belinda Bencic
13. Danielle Collins
15. Petra Kvitova
16. Anett Kontaveit
17. Jelena Ostapenko
21. Martina Trevisan
22. Elena Rybakina
23. Shuai Zhang
25. Marie Bouzkova
26. Elise Mertens
28. Amanda Anisimova
29. Qinwen Zheng
31. Kaia Kanepi
32. Jil Teichmann