          Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek seeded first at Australian Open

          2:50 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          MELBOURNE, Australia -- Defending champion Rafael Nadal is the top men's seed in the absence of injured world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, with nine-time winner Novak Djokovic seeded fourth ahead of Thursday's draw for the Australian Open.

          Alcaraz withdrew from this year's first Grand Slam tournament earlier this week with a hamstring injury. Nadal is No. 2 in the ATP rankings.

          No.1-ranked Iga Swiatek was named the women's top seed on Wednesday as she looks to add the Australian Open title to the French and US Open titles she already holds.

          Seeded singles players for the Australian Open:

          Men

          1. Rafael Nadal

          2. Casper Ruud

          3. Stefanos Tsitsipas

          4. Novak Djokovic

          5. Andrey Rublev

          6. Felix Auger-Aliassime

          7. Daniil Medvedev

          8. Taylor Fritz

          9. Holger Rune

          10. Hubert Hurkacz

          11. Cameron Norrie

          12. Alexander Zverev

          13. Matteo Berrettini

          14. Pablo Carreno Busta

          15. Jannik Sinner

          16. Frances Tiafoe

          17. Marin Cilic

          18. Lorenzo Musetti

          19. Karen Khachanov

          20. Nick Kyrgios

          21. Denis Shapovalov

          22. Borna Coric

          23. Alex De Minaur

          24. Diego Schwartzman

          25. Roberto Bautista Agut

          26. Daniel Evans

          27. Miomir Kecmanovic

          28. Grigor Dimitrov

          29. Francisco Cerundolo

          30. Sebastian Korda

          31. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

          32. Yoshihito Nishioka

          Women

          1. Iga Swiatek

          2. Ons Jabeur

          3. Jessica Pegula

          4. Caroline Garcia

          5. Aryna Sabalenka

          6. Maria Sakkari

          7. Coco Gauff

          8. Daria Kasatkina

          9. Veronika Kudermetova

          10. Madison Keys

          11. Paula Badosa

          12. Belinda Bencic

          13. Danielle Collins

          14. Beatriz Haddad Maia

          15. Petra Kvitova

          16. Anett Kontaveit

          17. Jelena Ostapenko

          18. Liudmila Samsonova

          19. Ekaterina Alexandrova

          20. Barbora Krejcikova

          21. Martina Trevisan

          22. Elena Rybakina

          23. Shuai Zhang

          24. Victoria Azarenka

          25. Marie Bouzkova

          26. Elise Mertens

          27. Irina-Camelia Begu

          28. Amanda Anisimova

          29. Qinwen Zheng

          30. Karolina Pliskova

          31. Kaia Kanepi

          32. Jil Teichmann