Former World No. 1 Andy Murray said he has "no time frame" on retirement after notching his first win of the season on Wednesday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion finally got his first victory of the year with a 2-6, 6-3 .10-2 super tiebreaker win over Z﻿hang Zhizen at the Kooyong Classic exhibition event in Melbourne.

Murray is entered in the main draw of the Australian Open which gets underway on Jan. 16.

"I've been healthy the last seven months. I'm not awakening with aches and pains like in the last few years," Murray said. "As long as the body holds up well and I'm training properly and performing to a level I'm enjoying, then I will keep going. But I don't have a time frame [for retirement]."

Murray said in December that another big injury setback would likely lead to his retirement.

"If my body is in good shape and I'm still able to compete consistently, I'll keep playing," the two-time Wimbledon winner said. "But I can't look so far in advance with the age I'm at and with the issues I've had. If I was to have a big injury, I probably wouldn't try to come back from that."

The 35-year-old was ousted in the opening round of the Adelaide International warmup event last week and looked to be heading for another defeat when he went a set down to the Chinese world No. 97.

Murray rallied to level up the contest, however, and raced away with the super tiebreaker to seal the win in just over an hour.

"He served well and was taking my time away but I managed to gradually improve as the match went on," Murray said.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.