How to watch the 2023 Australian Open on ESPN

Novak Djokovic speaks about his "love" of playing at the Australian Open. (1:02)

The Australian Open, tennis' first major of the 2023 calendar year, begins on Jan. 15 (7 p.m. ET) with some of the sport's biggest stars in attendance. This year, in addition to broadcast coverage, every match will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Novak Djokovic makes his return after missing last year's event when his visa was revoked and he was deported because he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19. On the women's side, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek will look to capture her first Australian Open title after reaching the semifinal round last year.

Several notable names won't participate in the Australian Open. Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will not participate in the tournament after suffering an injury to his right leg. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Alcaraz is the eighth man in the Open era (since 1968) to win his first major at the US Open and miss the following Australian Open.

Two-time Australian Open winner Naomi Osaka will miss the tournament because she is pregnant with her first child. She announced the news that she'll miss the entire 2023 season on social media on Wednesday. In addition, Venus Williams, who received a wild-card entry for the Australian Open, won't play because of an undisclosed injury.

You can watch all of the tournament action on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Here's how you can watch the Australian Open:

All times ET

Sunday, Jan. 15

First round: 7 p.m. on ESPN and 11 p.m. on ESPN2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Monday, Jan. 16

First round: 11:30 p.m. on ESPN 2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Second round: 9 p.m. on ESPN2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Second round: 9 p.m. on ESPN2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Thursday, Jan. 19

Third round: 9 p.m. on ESPN2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Friday, Jan. 20

Third round: 9 p.m. on ESPN2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday, Jan. 21

Round of 16: 8 p.m. on ESPN2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Sunday, Jan. 22

Round of 16: 7 p.m. on ESPN2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Monday, Jan. 23

Quarterfinals: 9 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Quarterfinals: 9 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

All courts: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Quarterfinals: 3:30 am on ESPN+

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Thursday, Jan. 26

Women's semifinals: 3:30 a.m. on ESPN

Mixed doubles championship: 8 p.m. on ESPN+

All courts coverage: 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Men's semifinal: 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, Jan. 27

Men's semifinal: 3:30 a.m. on ESPN

All courts coverage: 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday, Jan. 28

Women's singles championship: 3:30 a.m. on ESPN

Men's doubles championship: 5:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Women's doubles championship: 11 p.m. on ESPN+

Sunday, Jan. 29

Men's singles championship: 3:30 a.m. on ESPN