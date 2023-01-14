Gasquet turns back years, wins ATP title

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- On course for an Australian Open second-round clash with Nick Kyrgios, veteran Richard Gasquet has shown he is far from washed up.

The 36-year-old Frenchman rolled back the years with an inspired finish to upset second seed and British No.1 Cameron Norrie 4-6 6-4 6-4 in the ASB Classic final on Saturday.

It was world No.67 Gasquet's 17th career ATP Tour title, but the first since 2018, and he becomes the oldest men's champion at the Auckland event.

In a career spanning two decades, he has reached the Australian Open fourth round four times, the last 10 years ago.

Playing in the city where he grew up, Norrie was seeking a seventh-straight match win and looked on track to achieve it when up 4-1 in the third set before Gasquet pegged him back to triumph.

Gasquet faces a tough first-round clash with younger countryman Ugo Humbert at Melbourne Park, but if he wins that he is likely to come up against top local hope Kyrgios, the 19th seed.