Davis wins second career title in Hobart

HOBART, Australia -- American Lauren Davis has claimed a second WTA title six years after her first, beating Italian rookie Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the Hobart International final.

The 29-year-old, who came through qualifying, outlasted her younger and higher-ranked opponent 7-6 (7-0) 6-2 on Saturday afternoon.

World No.84 Davis upset fourth seed and 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round and didn't drop a set all week.

It is her first WTA title since winning the Auckland WTA event in 2017.

Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images

Both players were unable to convert several break point chances in a tense first set before Davis ran through the tiebreak to love.

She kept the momentum going in the second set, breaking in the second game.

World No.67 Cocciaretto was playing her maiden WTA final after a strong run featuring wins over third seed Alize Cornet in the first round and former Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin in the semifinal.

The 21-year-old, who played the match with strapping on her left thigh but didn't appear hampered, faces reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the first round of Monday's Australian Open.

Davis becomes the fourth qualifier in the past 11 years to lift the trophy in Hobart, following Mona Barthel (2012), Garbine Muguruza (2014) and Elise Mertens (2017).

She has drawn world No.54 Danka Kovinic in round one of the Australian Open.