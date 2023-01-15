        <
          Aussies at AO Day 1: Millman, Kubler, among five Aussies in action

          Djokovic relishing return to Australian Open (1:02)

          Novak Djokovic speaks about his "love" of playing at the Australian Open. (1:02)

          9:30 PM ET
          • Matt WalshAssistant Editor
              Matt Walsh is a Melbourne-based sports journalist who willingly travels far and wide to watch any sport. Not only has he seen NFL in Dallas, football in London, baseball in Arlington and hockey in Boston, he's covered F1, AFL, Wimbledon and the Australian Open for a number of media outlets.
          The 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament is underway, with 11 Aussie men and five women to compete at Melbourne Park over the next fortnight.

          After Ajla Tomljanovic pulled out injured before the tournament began, it means just two Australians (Nick Kyrgios and Alex De Minaur) competing are ranked inside the top 50.

          On Monday, 20-year-old Queenslander Olivia Gadecki will be the first of five Australians in action when she takes on Polina Kudermetova on Court 8 at 11am.

          Veteran John Millman will compete in his ninth Australian Open main draw, while resurgent Jason Kubler -- who has already banked wins over top 40 players Dan Evans and Albert Ramos-Vinolas -- will be looking to secure a maiden main draw win at Melbourne Park. On the women's side, Storm Hunter and Talia Gibson are also scheduled to play.

          Australians in action

          With results and recaps to come.

          Court 8, 11am
          Olivia Gadecki (AUS) vs. Polina Kudermetova

          John Cain Arena, after 3.30pm
          Sebastian Baez vs. Jason Kubler (AUS)

          Kia Arena, after 3.30pm
          Xinyu Wang vs. Storm Hunter (AUS)

          Court 3, second match
          Talia Gibson (AUS) vs. Clara Burel

          Court 3, last match
          John Millman (AUS) vs. Marc-Andrea Huesler