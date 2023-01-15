Novak Djokovic speaks about his "love" of playing at the Australian Open. (1:02)

The 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament is underway, with 11 Aussie men and five women to compete at Melbourne Park over the next fortnight.

After Ajla Tomljanovic pulled out injured before the tournament began, it means just two Australians (Nick Kyrgios and Alex De Minaur) competing are ranked inside the top 50.

On Monday, 20-year-old Queenslander Olivia Gadecki will be the first of five Australians in action when she takes on Polina Kudermetova on Court 8 at 11am.

Veteran John Millman will compete in his ninth Australian Open main draw, while resurgent Jason Kubler -- who has already banked wins over top 40 players Dan Evans and Albert Ramos-Vinolas -- will be looking to secure a maiden main draw win at Melbourne Park. On the women's side, Storm Hunter and Talia Gibson are also scheduled to play.

John Millman in action at the Australian Open. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Australians in action

With results and recaps to come.

Court 8, 11am

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) vs. Polina Kudermetova

John Cain Arena, after 3.30pm

Sebastian Baez vs. Jason Kubler (AUS)

Kia Arena, after 3.30pm

Xinyu Wang vs. Storm Hunter (AUS)

Court 3, second match

Talia Gibson (AUS) vs. Clara Burel