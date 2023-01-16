Novak Djokovic speaks about his "love" of playing at the Australian Open. (1:02)

The 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament gets underway for nine more Australians on Tuesday, but missing will be Nick Kyrgios, who pulled out with a knee injury.

Australians in action

With results and recaps to come.

John Cain Arena, not before 7pm

Yu Hsiou Hsu vs. Alex De Minaur (AUS)

Kia Arena, 11am

Kaia Kanepi vs. Kimberly Birrell (AUS)

Kia Arena, third match

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) vs. Fabio Fognini

1573 Arena, not before 4pm

Aleksander Vukic (AUS) vs. Brandon Holt

Court 3, second match

JJ Wolf vs. Jordan Thompson (AUS)

Court 3, third match

Chun-Hsin Tseng vs. Alexei Popyrin (AUS)

Court 6, third match

Christopher O'Connell (AUS) vs. Jenson Brooksby

Court 7, second match

Max Purcell (AUS) vs. Emil Ruusuvuori