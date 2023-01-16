The 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament gets underway for nine more Australians on Tuesday, but missing will be Nick Kyrgios, who pulled out with a knee injury.
Australians in action
With results and recaps to come.
John Cain Arena, not before 7pm
Yu Hsiou Hsu vs. Alex De Minaur (AUS)
Kia Arena, 11am
Kaia Kanepi vs. Kimberly Birrell (AUS)
Kia Arena, third match
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) vs. Fabio Fognini
1573 Arena, not before 4pm
Aleksander Vukic (AUS) vs. Brandon Holt
Court 3, second match
JJ Wolf vs. Jordan Thompson (AUS)
Court 3, third match
Chun-Hsin Tseng vs. Alexei Popyrin (AUS)
Court 6, third match
Christopher O'Connell (AUS) vs. Jenson Brooksby
Court 7, second match
Max Purcell (AUS) vs. Emil Ruusuvuori
Court 13, second match
Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)