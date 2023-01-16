        <
          Aussies at AO Day 1: Kokkinakis, De Minaur headline locals in action

          Djokovic relishing return to Australian Open (1:02)

          Novak Djokovic speaks about his "love" of playing at the Australian Open. (1:02)

          2:30 AM ET
          • Matt WalshAssistant Editor
              Matt Walsh is a Melbourne-based sports journalist who willingly travels far and wide to watch any sport. Not only has he seen NFL in Dallas, football in London, baseball in Arlington and hockey in Boston, he's covered F1, AFL, Wimbledon and the Australian Open for a number of media outlets.
          The 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament gets underway for nine more Australians on Tuesday, but missing will be Nick Kyrgios, who pulled out with a knee injury.

          Australians in action

          With results and recaps to come.

          John Cain Arena, not before 7pm
          Yu Hsiou Hsu vs. Alex De Minaur (AUS)

          Kia Arena, 11am
          Kaia Kanepi vs. Kimberly Birrell (AUS)

          Kia Arena, third match
          Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) vs. Fabio Fognini

          1573 Arena, not before 4pm
          Aleksander Vukic (AUS) vs. Brandon Holt

          Court 3, second match
          JJ Wolf vs. Jordan Thompson (AUS)

          Court 3, third match
          Chun-Hsin Tseng vs. Alexei Popyrin (AUS)

          Court 6, third match
          Christopher O'Connell (AUS) vs. Jenson Brooksby

          Court 7, second match
          Max Purcell (AUS) vs. Emil Ruusuvuori

          Court 13, second match
          Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)