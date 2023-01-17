Aryna Sabalenka moves on to the second round of the Australian Open for the fourth time in her career with a straight-sets victory over Tereza Martincova. (0:52)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Aryna Sabalenka maintained her unbeaten start to the year when she beat Tereza Martincova 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

The fifth-seeded Sabalenka, who won the Adelaide International title in the first week of the year, hit 29 winners to her opponent's seven as she won her fifth consecutive match.

"It wasn't that easy, I'm super-happy to start with the win," said Sabalenka, who will play American Shelby Rogers in the second round. "I have to work on my mindset and stay calm and not get too upset when I make mistakes. I really believe this is the only thing missing in my game."

Sabalenka, who has yet to win a Grand Slam singles title, hasn't made it past the fourth round at the Australian Open in five previous visits.

Garbine Muguruza, the runner-up in Melbourne in 2020, lost her fifth consecutive match to start the year when she was beaten 3-6, 6-7 (3), 6-1 by Elise Mertens. Two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza served for the match at 6-5 in the second set.

Taylor Townsend won her first Grand Slam match since becoming a mother, beating Diane Parry, a wild-card entry from France, 6-1, 6-1. The American will next meet Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Leylah Fernandez, the former U.S. Open runner-up, beat Alize Cornet 7-5, 6-2. Martina Trevisan, seeded 21st, was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by qualifier Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.