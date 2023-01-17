The 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament moves onto the second round for four Australians, with wildcards John Millman, Jason Kubler, Rinky Hijikata, and Olivia Gadecki staring at a potential third-round berth at their home Grand Slam.

Australians in action

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) def. Chun-Hsin Tseng

4-6, 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 6-1

Does this count as a Day 2 victory, or a Day 3 win? Alexei Popyrin started Day 2 scheduled to play a late afternoon match on one of the outside courts, but after delays due to heat initially, and then rain, he was moved to the indoor expanses of John Cain Arena at around 10pm. Four hours later, and the Australian sealed an epic five-set victory in front of a surprisingly large throng of supporters who stayed for the win.

It wasn't Popyrin's most complete performance; it was littered with unforced errors, and his Taiwanese opponent did an excellent job of forcing returns and extending rallies - something Popyrin's game isn't necessarily built for. However the Aussie's big serve was eventually too much, and he closed out the fifth set in style.

Popyrin was a little emotional in his on-court interview following the win, thanking the crowd who stuck with him to show support long into the night.

"I want to thank each and every one of you for staying until 2am - that's incredible," he said, adding that he would normally have been asleep for more than four hours by then.

Alexei Popyrin played an epic in the first round. Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) vs. Fabio Fognini

FINISH DELAYED FROM DAY 2

Aleksander Vukic (AUS) vs. Brandon Holt

FINISH DELAYED FROM DAY 2

Max Purcell (AUS) vs. Emil Ruusuvuori

FINISH DELAYED FROM DAY 2

Rod Laver Arena, second on night session

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Rinky Hijikata (AUS)

Margaret Court Arena, 7pm

John Millman (AUS) vs. Daniil Medvedev

John Cain Arena, not before 5pm

Karen Khachanov vs. Jason Kubler (AUS)