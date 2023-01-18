        <
          Aussies at AO Day 4: Kokkinakis and Murray face off

          6:30 PM ET
          • Matt WalshAssistant Editor
          The 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament moves onto the second round for four more Australians, with the headline being Thansi Kokkinakis' match with Andy Murray on Margaret Court Arena.

          Australians in action

          With results and recaps to come.

          Margaret Court Arena, second match night session
          Andy Murray vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)

          John Cain Arena, not before 3pm
          Taylor Fritz (8) vs. Alexei Popyrin (AUS)

          John Cain Arena, not before 7pm
          Adrian Mannarino vs. Alex De Minaur (22) (AUS)

          Kia Arena, third match
          Kimberley Birrell (AUS) vs. Laura Fruhvirtova