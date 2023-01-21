Andrey Rublev advances to the fourth round of the Australian Open with a victory in straight sets over Daniel Evans. (0:52)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open for the third time in four years with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 win over Dan Evans on Saturday.

Rublev hit 60 winners, including 10 aces.

"Every match I'm playing better and better," Rublev said. "At the beginning of the year, I lost a couple of close matches against really good players and lost a bit of confidence."

Rublev, who will play either ninth-seeded Holger Rune or Ugo Humbert in the last 16, also thanked Evans for helping him out during the match by giving him a banana.

"I asked for a banana and they didn't have any," Rublev said. "Dan had asked for bananas earlier and had two and he just gave me one. He helped me with the energy."