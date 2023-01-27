Britain's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid captured their 16th major title as they beat the Dutch pairing of Maikel Scheffers and Ruben Spaargaren in straight sets to win the Australian Open wheelchair men's doubles title on Friday.

Hewett and Reid were dominant in their display which saw them clinch their fourth successive Grand Slam title in Melbourne with a 6-1, 6-2 win in one hour and three minutes.

The British duo have won all 16 of their major titles in doubles as a pairing. They won 10 consecutive Grand Slam titles together from 2019-22.

"Obviously last year was a challenging year for us. We were still able to reach the four Slam finals but weren't able to take the ones at Wimbledon and New York," Hewett told BBC Sport.

"I think that definitely gave us a lot of motivation to start the year on top. We've been working hard behind the scenes these last few weeks to re-establish the partnership and keep developing and be pushing towards that A-game."

Hewett faces 16-year-old Tokito Oda in the singles final on Saturday.