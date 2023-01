Aryna Sabalenka progresses through her semifinal with Magda Linette in straight sets to reach her first major final. (0:57)

The 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament concludes for the women tonight, with reigning Wimbledon champion and 22nd seed Elena Rybakina taking on first-time Slam finalist and 5th seed Aryna Sabalenka. Join our reporters on the ground in our live blog, bringing you the best action from Melbourne Park.