Advantage, Novak Djokovic in the race to be tennis' GOAT

MELBOURNE, Australia -- There's an inevitability about Novak Djokovic playing tennis on Rod Laver Arena. It's the feeling that regardless of what year we're in, who stands on the other side of the net and just how lopsided the crowd support might be in favor of his opponent, it's Djokovic who will prevail.

Djokovic, 35, did just that on Sunday evening at Melbourne Park. The Serbian dispatched third-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) to clinch a record 10th Australian Open title, one which draws him equal, with 22, to great rival Rafael Nadal for the most major titles in men's tennis -- the pair having left long-time leader Roger Federer in their wake on 20.

As Djokovic hugged each member of his players' box, and before he was able to raise the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, a familiar discussion began to circulate. Who is tennis' GOAT? And while it's near impossible to definitively answer this until the "Big Three" era has officially drawn to a close, there's no doubt Djokovic's fortnight Down Under has seen him put his nose in front, once again.

Federer has now hung up his racket and Nadal faces yet another injury layoff. Meanwhile, here's Djokovic, winning Slams. Earlier in the tournament, he said, "I know I'm in the last quarter of my career," and while that may be accurate, his tennis would suggest he's not close to being finished. In fact, what he showcased over the past fortnight in Melbourne, all while battling a nagging hamstring strain, is not all that far away from peak-of-his-power Djokovic.

Djokovic dropped just one set en route to the title, the third time he's won the Australian Open and lost just one set along the journey. He humiliated local hero Alex de Minaur in the fourth round, repeated the dose against fifth-seed Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals and cruised by American Tommy Paul in a lopsided semifinal.

Tsitsipas, the world No. 4, was to be his greatest challenge, but he passed that test with ease, repeating the result of the 2021 French Open final. He kept the unforced errors low all while battering the ball from behind the baseline and hustling after anything Tsitsipas sent over the net. As always, Djokovic found an extra gear when the situation required it. Two tie-breaks? No problem.

"I did everything possible. There's nothing I could have extracted more. Novak is a player who pushes you to your limits," said a deflated Tsitsipas after the final. "I think he's the greatest who has ever held a tennis racket. The numbers speak for themselves. He has earned it with so much dedication he's put in and professionalism."

WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

An exceptional and unparalleled return game is what has made Djokovic such a force on the ATP tour for 15 years. At this tournament, he struck more return winners than any other player and was the only man to win over 40% of first-serve points and 60% of second-serve points when returning.

But it might have been his serving which caught the eye most. Djokovic led the field in service games won (94%), ranked in the top 10 for first serve points won and saved 79% of break points. He was broken just once from 17 games in the final.

So Djokovic now sits at 22. But no matter whether your allegiances lie with Federer, Nadal or Djokovic, there's no denying the Serbian's Slam wins figure could have grown significantly higher over the past 30 months, if not for the pandemic and some polarizing personal decisions.

He missed the opportunity to defend his Wimbledon title in 2020 when the event was canceled due to COVID-19. Sure, the title was no certainty, but he hasn't lost a match at Wimbledon since 2017.

Two months later, Djokovic was sensationally defaulted from the US Open after striking a linesperson with a ball during his fourth-round match. Again, there's no guarantee he would have lifted the silverware, but with a number of his main rivals sitting out the event for various reasons -- notably Nadal and Federer -- few were brave enough to pick against him.

And in 2022, he was unable to compete in the Australian Open or US Open as his COVID-19 vaccination stance meant he couldn't legally enter either country.

Djokovic was or would have been the odds-on favorite in all four of those majors. Even playing it conservatively, he would have likely added at least two more to his total. Had one of them been last year's Australian Open, he could very easily be sitting on 25 after his most recent triumph, leading Nadal on 21. An insurmountable gap.

Novak Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open title on Sunday, the most by any player. EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

But enough of the hypotheticals. The reality is Djokovic and Nadal are locked at 22-22. And even still, it's advantage, Djokovic.

Djokovic has now won five of the last seven majors he's contested -- his two failures coming in the 2021 US Open final and the 2022 French Open quarterfinals -- and by any logical metric he's the undisputed best player in the world. Heck, we're not even 18 months removed from him falling one match short of the coveted calendar Slam.

Meanwhile, Nadal, 36, is set to miss up to two months of tennis after suffering a Grade 2 iliopsoas injury during his straight-sets second-round loss in Melbourne to American Mackenzie McDonald. But even prior to the injury, the Spaniard was in the midst of perhaps the greatest form slump of his professional career. Some prominent figures in the sport are doubting he will ever return to anything close to his best.

"[Nadal's loss to McDonald] was already the first step towards his retirement," tennis great Boris Becker said on Eurosport Germany's Matchball Becker show. "An injury like that is hard, and at this age, it takes even longer to get back into shape. I think his days are numbered."

In contrast, Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanišević believes his man can continue playing at an elite level for the forseable future.

"The way he's taking care of his body and approaching everything ... two to three years, for sure," declared Ivanišević after the final. "The guy is unbelievable. I don't know how to describe it in words."

While Djokovic is the favorite to end his career with the most Grand Slam titles, it shouldn't be the only measure used when considering tennis' GOAT.

Djokovic also owns the record for the most weeks as the No. 1 player in the world (373), the most Masters 1000 titles (38), and has accumulated more prize money than anyone else in the sport. He has amassed the most ATP Player of the Year awards (7) and is tied with Federer for the most ATP Finals wins (6). Think of just about any tennis record and Djokovic's name more often than not is at the top of the list.

Another factor working in Djokovic's favor is his winning record against both of his great rivals. He leads the Nadal head-to-head 30-29 and Federer 27-23.

Tennis' GOAT debate will be argued for years to come. Decades, probably. Some will say Federer, some will say Nadal. Others will argue Serena Williams or Margaret Court. But if nobody ever struck a tennis ball again, you'd be hard-pressed not having Djokovic at the top of the pile.