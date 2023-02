A common assault charge against tennis player Nick Kyrgios was dismissed in a Canberra court on Friday, despite earlier lodging a guilty plea, broadcasters ABC News and Sky said.

The charge related to a 2021 incident involving his former girlfriend Chiara Passari.

The legal team for the Australian was granted an adjournment at a prior court hearing last October to allow time to prepare forensic mental health reports on their client.

More to come...