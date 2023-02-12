Anastasia Potapova cruised to a second WTA career title with a 6-3, 6-1 victory against sixth seed Petra Martic in the Upper Austria Ladies Linz final.

No. 8 seed Potapova defeated Martic, who she beat last year in the second round of her first title run in Instanbul, in one hour and 16 minutes.

Well, it was a tough week," 21-year-old Potapova, who won her first four matches in three sets, said.

"Let's be honest, it was an unexpected result at the end, as I came here not in the best conditions. I was in pain, I was a little bit injured everywhere, let's say.

"After the first match, I just said, 'if I can bring this level, maybe I can try to go further and further in the draw.'

"I managed to do this, and every day I was feeling better and better, and it turned out that on the final day, I was as fresh as I could be, and I felt even better than before the first round. It's funny but it's true."

World No. 43 Potapova won 73% of returns off Martic's second serve, while also converting five of her 10 break points and losing her serve once.

Potapova will hit a new career-high ranking with the win, rising into the top 35 of the WTA singles rankings for the first time on Monday.