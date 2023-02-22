DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Top-ranked Iga Swiatek reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships by beating Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0 on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Pole will next face former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, who advanced by defeating Anhelina Kalinina 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-2 in the round of 16.

Swiatek, a three-time Grand Slam champion, has won her last five matches including the successful defense of her Qatar Open title last week.

Madison Keys will face Coco Gauff in an all-American quarterfinal match. Keys beat Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-1, and the 18-year-old Gauff advanced after Australian Open runner-up Elena Rybakina withdrew from their scheduled match because of a lower back injury.