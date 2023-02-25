RIO DE JANEIRO -- Second-seeded Cameron Norrie advanced to the final of the Rio Open after beating Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3) on Saturday.

Norrie's third final of the year on Sunday will be against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or Nicolas Jarry. Norrie lost to Alcaraz in the Buenos Aires final last weekend.

Norrie needed 2½ hours to put down Zapata Miralles. In the deciding set, Norrie saved a break point in the fifth game, broke the Spanish player in the sixth but was forced to a tiebreak. His stronger first service made the difference.