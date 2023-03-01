NEW YORK -- Former chair umpire Jake Garner will be the new tournament referee for the US Open as of this year's tournament, responsible for making the draws, preparing the daily match schedule and overseeing all officiating.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Garner's promotion Wednesday.

Garner was a chair umpire from 2006 to 2018, overseeing 18 Grand Slam finals, and served as the US Open's chief umpire 2019-21. Last year, he was an assistant tournament referee under Wayne McKewen, who was the referee in 2021 and 2022.

McKewen will be a Grand Slam supervisor at Flushing Meadows in 2023.

Melanie Tabb will be an assistant referee, and Andrew Walker will be chief umpire.

The US Open, the year's last Grand Slam tournament, is scheduled to be held Aug. 28 to Sept. 10.