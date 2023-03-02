SANTIAGO, Chile -- Jaume Munar of Spain upset top-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals at the clay-court Chile Open on Wednesday.

Musetti, an Italian who is ranked No. 18, slipped to 1-3 on his stops in South America this season.

The 66th-ranked Munar will next face Brazilian player Thiago Monteiro, who advanced by beating Marco Cecchinato of Italy 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Earlier Wednesday, German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann beat Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6 (6), 6-2. Hanfmann will next player either fourth-seeded Diego Schwartzman or Chile's Nicolas Jarry.