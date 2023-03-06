SANTIAGO, Chile -- Home crowd favorite Nicolas Jarry beat Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-2 to clinch the Chile Open final on Sunday, his first title at the ATP level since 2019.

The 27-year-old Chilean served a doping suspension in 2020 and his ranking tumbled. His run to the title in the clay court tournament at Chile came the week after Jarry reached the semifinals of the Rio Open, where he lost a tough match to Carlos Alcaraz, and is projected to put him back into the top 60 in the ATP rankings.

"It is really unbelievable, it means a lot to me, specially doing it for the two weeks in a row," Jarry said. "Winning the second tiebreaker was very important emotionally."

Jarry and Etcheverry had met only once previously, in the first round at Cordoba last year, which the Argentine won in three sets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.