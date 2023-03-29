Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu suffered two torn ligaments in her left ankle at the Miami Open this week and is unsure when she will be fit to return to action, she said Wednesday.

Andreescu, the No. 31-ranked player in the world, retired from her fourth-round match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in Miami on Monday and left the court in a wheelchair after screaming in pain, having fallen while moving across the baseline.

Andreescu, 22, said the rehabilitation process has already begun.

"It's tough to say exactly how long it will take, but let's just say it could've been much worse !!" Andreescu wrote on Twitter. "I'm going to take it day by day, and I am optimistic that with the right work, rehab, and preparation, I'll be back on court soon."

Andreescu, who retired with a shoulder injury during her semifinal match at the Thailand Open in February, is still looking for her first title since the 2019 US Open. She climbed as high as No. 4 in the rankings that year but has since suffered a number of injuries.