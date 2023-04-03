Garbiñe Muguruza is taking an extended break from tennis which will see her miss the clay and grass season this year, the former French Open and Wimbledon champion said on Monday.

Muguruza, who won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017, has played only four matches this year, with no wins. Her last match was in February at the Lyon Open where she lost to Czech teenager Linda Noskova in the first round.

"Spending time with family and friends and it's really been healthy and amazing, so I am going to lengthen this period till summer. Therefore I am going to miss [the] clay and grass season," Muguruza, now ranked 132, wrote in an Instagram story.

Muguruza, 29, was ranked No. 1 in 2017 and was ranked as high as third by the end of 2021, when she won three WTA titles. But she experienced a dip in form last year where she never got past the quarterfinals at any event.