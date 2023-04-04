ROME -- The Italian Open plans to award women the same amount of prize money as men starting in 2025.

When Iga Swiatek won last year's tournament on the red clay of the Foro Italico, she earned less than half of what Novak Djokovic took home for his title.

Swiatek received a check for 332,260 euros ($364,000) while Djokovic was paid 836,355 euros ($916,000).

Billie Jean King has often said that she was moved to form the women's pro circuit after earning $600 for her 1970 Italian Open title -- while Ilie Nastase took home $3,500 for winning the men's tournament the same year.

"For the first time in history we have started the process that over three years will lead to equal prize money between the women's and the men's tournaments," Italian tennis federation president Angelo Binaghi said Tuesday at the presentation for this season's event, which will be held May 10-21.

"We're talking about 8 million euros (nearly $9 million) for each event," Binaghi added. "We can make this big leap because the first female CEO of a big bank in Italy has provided us with the necessary resources."

Elena Goitini is the chief executive of Banca Nazionale del Lavoro, the Italian Open's main sponsor.

Having received an upgrade in status by the ATP and WTA, the Italian Open is expanding from eight to 12 days this year and will feature 96-player draws for men and women -- up from the previous status of 56 players in each event.