Jessica Pegula sent the U.S. into the Billie Jean King Cup finals Saturday with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Austria's Julia Grabher.

The victory gave the Americans a 3-0 lead and clinched the best-of-five tie in Delray Beach, Florida. The third-ranked Pegula also won her singles match Friday after No. 6 Coco Gauff, playing in her hometown, beat Grabher in the opener.

France, Spain, the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Germany, and Italy also secured berths in the finals, scheduled for Nov. 7-12 at a site to be determined. Those nations will join reigning champion Switzerland, 2022 runner-up Australia and one wild-card recipient at the finals, with a couple spots still be determined Saturday on the second day of qualifiers.

All of those nations have won the Cup except Kazakhstan. But it has a chance now after reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina won both her matches in a 3-1 home victory over Poland, clinching a second consecutive finals berth for Kazakhstan with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Magda Linette on Saturday in Astana.

"It was a difficult match today. I felt so tired that even at the end, during the on-court interview, I didn't understand the questions to be honest. I felt better yesterday, maybe some sort of fatigue from flying and a recent return from America to Europe," Rybakina said.

"But, as I say, I am delighted that Kazakhstan have once again made it to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and we will be able to fly our nation's flag on this big stage."

The tie between Italy and Slovakia in Bratislava, Slovakia, was on the only one to go the distance. After the hosts won two straight matches to battle back from a 2-0 deficit, Martina Trevisan and Elisabetta Cocciaretto pulled out a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory over Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova in the doubles match.

In other results: Carolina Garcia secured the winning point for France in a 3-1 victory at Britain by outlasting Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-7 (10), 6-1; 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova gave the Czech Republic a 3-1 victory over Ukraine in a tie that was moved to Turkey after Russia's invasions of Ukraine; Nuria Parrizas-Diaz won for the second straight day as Spain beat Mexico 3-1; and Germany rallied to beat Brazil 3-1.