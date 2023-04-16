Andrey Rublev made the most of Holger Rune's nerves to win a seesaw Monte Carlo final 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 on Sunday and finally be rewarded with a Masters title.

The fifth-seeded Rublev stayed composed when it mattered to eventually run down his 19-year-old opponent and claim the most prestigious title of his career.

Rublev, 25, was down 4-1 in the decider but ground his way back into the contest to prevail on his second match point with an ace at a sun-drenched Monte Carlo Country Club.

It was Rublev's third attempt in a Masters final after the Russian player failed at the final hurdle in Monte Carlo and Cincinnati in 2021.

"I don't know what to say. I'm just happy. I struggled so much to get this title," Rublev said.

Rune, who burst on the scene at last year's French Open when he reached the quarterfinals, needed nearly three hours to beat Italian Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.

Rublev also needed three sets to beat American Taylor Fritz, and fatigue was a factor in Sunday's showdown.

Andrey Rublev won his first Masters title after coming up short in the 2021 Monte Carlo final. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Rune, the youngest Monte Carlo finalist since Rafael Nadal in 2005, opened a 4-2 lead in the first set on his second break opportunity only for an unforced forehand error to allow Rublev to break right back.

Rublev, however, bowed under pressure in the seventh game as he sent a forehand long to lose his second service game and give Rune the opening set.

After an early exchange of breaks in the second set, Rune netted a routine shot to drop serve again before Rublev held for a 4-2 lead. Rublev then broke to love and leveled the contest on serve as Rune seemed to lose his composure.

But Rune found gravity-defying angles to break first in the decider, moving 3-0 and 4-1 ahead.

Rublev did not surrender, and after breaking in the seventh game, he broke Rune's serve again as the Danish player received a warning for angrily sending the ball into the crowd in the 11th game.