MUNICH -- Fifth-seeded Sebastian Baez was upset by Oscar Otte in the first round of the BMW Open on Tuesday as out-of-form Dominic Thiem progressed in his match thanks to a retirement.

Otte was the only one of four German players to win in front of the home crowd Tuesday as he beat Baez 6-3, 7-5 with a break of serve in each set.

Former US Open champion Thiem has been plagued by injuries and got past the first round only once in the first three months of 2023. He's now in the second round for the third tournament in a row following Constant Lestienne's retirement after Thiem took the first set 6-3.

Thiem plays Marc-Andrea Huesler in the second round after the eighth-seeded Swiss player finished off a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3 win over another player who's had lengthy injury issues, Britain's Kyle Edmund. That match was completed Tuesday after being suspended Monday evening.

Sixth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego lost the first set and was down 5-2 in the second-set tiebreak before recovering to beat Quentin Halys 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5. He next meets Cristian Garin after the Chilean player beat German qualifier Marko Topo 6-4, 6-2.