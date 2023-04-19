MUNICH -- Rain washed out most of the day's play Wednesday at the BMW Open, with Alexander Zverev among several players left in limbo.

Play was interrupted 2½ hours into the first match of the day between qualifier Aslan Karatsev and German wild card Daniel Altmaier. Karatsev was leading 4-6, 7-6 (2), 3-0 in the deciding set. The winner of that match plays Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round.

After repeatedly delaying the resumption of play through afternoon, organizers called a halt. "Dear tennis friends, unfortunately we have to stop today's tennis due to persistent rain," a statement on the tournament website said.

Former US Open finalist Zverev was due to play Christopher O'Connell of Australia on the same court in the first of the second-round matches. It's the opening match for Zverev, who had a first-round bye.

His match with O'Connell is now one of nine singles and five doubles matches scheduled for Thursday. The winner of Karatsev's match with Altmaier is scheduled to play again the same day.

However, that schedule is likely to be further disrupted as there is more rain forecast for much of Thursday in Munich and for parts of Friday, along with cold temperatures.