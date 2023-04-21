MUNICH -- Danish teenager Holger Rune comfortably reached the semifinals of the BMW Open in beating Chilean player Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-4 on Friday.

The top-seeded Rune, at a career-high No. 7 in the rankings, advanced to a meeting with Christopher O'Connell, who overcame Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 to achieve his second career semifinal.

Second-seeded Taylor Fritz will play Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp in the other semi.

Fritz defeated Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-3, 6-4 in their quarterfinal. Thiem also had to play earlier Friday to finish his suspended second-round match against Marc-Andrea Huesler. Thiem won that match 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 before joking "it was a great warmup, little bit longer than usual."

Van de Zandschulp defeated American player Marcos Giron 7-6 (5), 6-3.