STUTTGART, Germany -- Defending champion Iga Swiatek will again play Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Porsche Grand Prix after they came through their semifinals on Saturday.

Swiatek had an easier path to the final than she expected when Ons Jabeur retired with a left calf injury. Swiatek was leading 3-0.

Jabeur, on a seven-match win streak after recovering from injury and surgery earlier this year, looked to have hurt herself during the last point of the first game. The world No. 4, who won the title in Charleston earlier in this month, took a medical timeout. She played two more games with her calf bandaged before deciding to stop.

"I really tried but at that point I don't know what happened," a tearful Jabeur said. "I was excited to play Iga and seeing that the stadium is full. I am sorry about it."

Sabalenka eased into the final for the third straight year with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Anastasia Potapova.

The Belarusian player lost the decider to Ash Barty in 2021, then to Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 last year. The Pole has won four of their six meetings overall.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.