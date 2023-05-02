Tennis great Serena Williams is pregnant with her second child, she announced in an Instagram post Monday night ahead of her attendance at the Met Gala.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Williams wrote in the caption, referring to the Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala chairwoman.

Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, are already parents to 5-year-old Olympia.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion famously won the 2017 Australian Open while eight weeks pregnant; she found out that she was expecting just before the tournament began.

Williams announced in an essay for Vogue last August that she would be "evolving away" from tennis, citing a desire to expand her family. Her last professional match was at the 2022 US Open.