Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu said on Wednesday she will miss this year's French Open and Wimbledon Championships after undergoing surgery on her wrists and ankle.

The Brit said she will be out for "the next few months" as she recovers from recurring bone injures.

"It is safe to say the last 10 months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury to a bone of both hands," Raducanu said on Twitter.

"I'm having a minor procedure done on both hands to resolve the issues. I'm disappointed to share that I will be out for the next few months and while I am at it will have another minor procedure that is due on my ankle."

The news comes as the latest injury setback for Raducanu who has struggled for form and fitness since her fairytale run to the title at Flushing Meadows in 2021 as an 18-year-old qualifier.

Her withdrawal from Madrid Open last month will likely see her fall outside the top 100 in the WTA rankings for the first time since her stunning breakthrough in New York.

She also lost in the first round in Miami and Stuttgart and was beaten in straight sets by Coco Gauff in the second round of the Australian Open.

"It pains me that I will miss the Summer events and I tried to down play the issues so I thank all my fans who continued to support me when you did not know the facts," Raducanu added.