Nick Kyrgios says he has not slept much this week and is "battling a little" after police accused a man of threatening the tennis player's mother with a firearm and stealing a Tesla car from her.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that the man pointed a long-barreled gun at Kyrgios' mother, Norlaila, and demanded the keys to the green Tesla. The ABC said that, according to court documents, Kyrgios used the Tesla app to track and slow down the vehicle as police pursued it Monday morning in Canberra.

"Last couple days has been rough ... haven't slept much and battling a little," Kyrgios wrote in an Instagram story. "Appreciative of all the support."

In a statement Thursday, ACT Police said they had seized a shotgun they believed was used in the incident as well as two other firearms.

A 32-year-old Canberra suspect appeared in ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday to face several charges, including aggravated robbery and driving a stolen motor vehicle. He was denied bail, local media reported, citing court documents.

Kyrgios has not played in 2023 after undergoing knee surgery following his withdrawal from the Australian Open in January.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.