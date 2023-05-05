In control during his semifinal victory at the Madrid Open on Friday, Carlos Alcaraz suddenly looked at a loss when he completed his two sets against Borna Coric.

After finishing off Coric 6-4, 6-3, Alcaraz was presented by tournament organizers with a massive birthday cake that was crowned by a huge tennis ball with the No. 20.

Hands on hips, Alcaraz appeared stunned.

But as usual, the Spanish star rose to the challenge. He deftly sliced off a thin piece of what looked to be mainly icing to try his cake before taking a swig from his water bottle.

After the crowd sang "Happy Birthday" in Spanish, Alcaraz told the packed Manolo Santana Stadium, "It truly is incredible to celebrate my birthday with all of you. Each year I celebrate my birthday here. When I turned 18, I played Rafael Nadal [in a loss]; when I turned 19, I played [Cameron] Norrie [in a win]; and now at 20, I advance to the final."

The second-ranked Alcaraz will play Jan-Lennard Struff or Aslan Karatsev on Sunday.

Alcaraz is 28-2 this year and aiming for his fourth title of the season after triumphs in Buenos Aires, Indian Wells and Barcelona. If Alcaraz successfully defends his title in Madrid, he will recover the world No. 1 ranking by playing one match in Rome next week.

"It means a lot to me, playing a final again here in Madrid. It's such a special place for me. I have great memories since I came here to play under-12s," Alcaraz said. "Last year it was amazing. I'll enjoy the final and try to make all of Spain happy. I don't think about the pressure here. I just think about playing great matches and getting good results. I enjoy every single second here."

In his first matchup with Alcaraz, Coric surprised early with his ability to counter his drop shots, so Alcaraz changed tactics and battered his opponent into submission. He took a 3-2 break lead and didn't look back.

Alcaraz has dropped only one set -- the first in his opener against Emil Ruusuvuori -- at the tournament he won for the first time last year en route to becoming the US Open champion and the youngest year-end No. 1 in ATP history.

After that comeback win over Ruusuvuori, Alcaraz made quick work of Grigor Dimitrov, Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov to reach the semifinals.

Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will meet for the title Saturday.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.