Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from next week's Italian Open with an injury to her right foot, she said on social media on Saturday.

The Czech world No. 10, who won the Miami Open last month, added that she hopes to recover in time for the second Grand Slam of the year at the French Open.

"I will miss the beautiful site, the Italian fans and wish the tournament a great week," the two-time Wimbledon champion wrote on Twitter.

The Italian Open in Rome starts Tuesday and ends May 20, while Roland Garros begins May 28.